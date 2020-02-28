Strategy to be drawn up for buying paddy this rabi

HYDERABAD

28 February 2020 21:03 IST

Cabinet sub-committee to meet on March 2

The State government has resolved to chalk out an effective strategy for effective procurement of paddy produced during the rabi season soon.

The Cabinet sub-committee on agricultural produce headed by Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy and consisting Ministers Eatala Rajender and G. Kamalakar would meet on March 2 in this direction. Government’s chief advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials would participate in the meeting being convened to review the existing policy and steps that should be taken in advance to ensure effective procurement.

Mr. Kamalakar held a meeting with the Civil Supplies officials ahead of the meeting here on Friday. The government had set up 3,670 paddy procurement centres across the State and procured 47.11 lakh tonne food grains worth ₹ 8,626.22 crore from 9.28 lakh farmers. With effective planning and steps initiated in advance to meet the requirements, the government could ensure that procurement was not halted and farmers were not put to inconvenience in spite of significant rise in the commodities arriving in the markets.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of efforts, awareness was created among the farmers at grass roots level about the support price being offered for their produce. In addition, steps were taken to put in place machines to measure moisture content in paddy as well as weighing machines at these centres. Procurement of food grains was monitored on daily basis through online systems and the amounts were credited directly to the accounts of farmers.