Stranded by staff strike, inter-State passengers feel the heat

Passengers seeking to travel out of Telangana State from Adilabad, especially those hailing from north Indian States, are finding it difficult to do so as the number of inter-State bus services has been reduced owing to the current strike by the TSRTC employees.

Hundreds of construction workers hailing from Gondia in Maharashtra and others from different destinations on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border were stranded for long hours in the town on Tuesday as there were no buses to Nagpur and beyond. The construction workers have come to the town with much difficulty in the small hours from Secunderabad and Hyderabad where they work under labour contractors.

“As Deepavali is an important festival for us, we are headed home,” pointed out Varsha Laxman Parte, a young worker whose family works on a construction site at Secunderabad.

Hired operators

Meanwhile, the strike by TSRTC trade unions entered 18th day on Tuesday and the tempo of protests has remained the same in the former united Adilabad district.

The striking employees in the Adilabad depot have planned to request the hired operators of the RTC buses to suspend the services as a measure of support of their demands.

The police made 25 arrests in the morning to prevent the workers from obstructing the hired buses from plying. According to sources in the Corporation, fewer than usual buses on hire were operated during the day in Adilabad.