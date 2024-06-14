GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stop vengeful politics, focus on governance: BRS to Congress

Published - June 14, 2024 01:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Official spokesperson of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Dasoju Sravan

Official spokesperson of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Dasoju Sravan | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Congress Government in Telangana has reduced itself to resorting to malicious and vengeful politics instead of providing efficient administration to the people.

Official spokesperson of BRS Dasoju Sravan sought to know from the State Government through a statement on Thursday whether it was justifiable to issue a notice to former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for transforming the State struggling with power shortages into a bright and prosperous Telangana by ensuring surplus electricity.

“Is it fair to issue a notice to KCR for providing 24-hour free electricity to farmers of Telangana, bringing light into their lives? Is it justifiable to issue a notice to KCR for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to every household and industry fostering development?” he asked.

He suggested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to set aside vengeful politics and work for the welfare of the people who had believed in the Congress party’s promises and voted for the party. The State that flourished under KCR’s leadership was now struggling with power outages.

With its vengeful politics, the Congress Government was resorting to diversion tactics due to its lack of commitment and inability to implement promises such as crop loan waiver, farmer insurance, jobs, enhancement of monthly social security pensions to ₹4,000 to aged persons, ₹2,500 support to women, ₹4,000 allowance to unemployed youth, filling two lakh jobs and others, he alleged.

He requested the Chief Minister to set aside his political conspiracies and focus on the development of the State and welfare of the people instead of working for selfish political gains.

