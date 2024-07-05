ADVERTISEMENT

Stop spreading lies about Nehru and Indira Gandhi: Congress to BJP

Updated - July 05, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

Neither the BJP nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an understanding of Jawaharlal Nehru’s contribution to India. The BJP leaders do not have any moral right to speak lies about a person who spent 3,259 days in jail for India’s freedom, said TPCC working president Jayaprakash Reddy.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday, he said that the present crop of BJP leaders, including the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, does not have the capacity to understand in what circumstances the Congress led the freedom struggle and later, ruled the country in the most difficult circumstances after Independence.

“Unfortunately, they speak lies in Parliament about a statesman like Nehru and a ‘fiery’ Indira Gandhi under whose rule India achieved unbelievable growth in all sectors to meet the requirements of a growing population,” he said.

Mr. Reddy advised the BJP leaders, including those from Telangana, to understand the history in the right perspective before making outlandish statements on Congress leaders. “Nehru’s family donated their property to the nation. And Rahul Gandhi does not even have a house of his own. Such is the sacrifice of the family,” he said.

The Congress leader also ridiculed the claims of the BJP that Dr. Ambedkar was defeated by the Congress. He said it was Nehru who inducted Ambedkar into his Cabinet recognising his services. “So stop misleading people from Parliament. Did Modi or Shah ever go to jail for the country,” he asked.

He also charged the BJP with making the President speak lies in her address to Parliament.

