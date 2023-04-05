Stop misleading students with arrest drama, Cong. tells BJP and BRS

April 05, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - hyderabad

Congress has termed the arrest of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay a drama of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the combined plan of both parties to divert attention from the real issue of 10th class and TSPSC paper leaks and the growing popularity of the Congress.

TPCC working president, Mahesh Kumar Goud said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to project BJP as real opponent of the BRS in the next elections trying to undermine the Congress by keeping the BJP in the news. By arresting Bandi Sanjay the BRS government was desperate to promote the BJP and strengthen it.

He said the government should be ashamed of its inept administration facing a series of paper leaks right from Singareni exams. Playing with the sentiments of lakhs of students and their families just for cheap political gains was unpardonable. He appealed to people to realise the BRS efforts to push the BJP to the forefront as the BRS government had realised that people had already placed their faith for the next elections in the Congress.

Party senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said the political drama of the BJP and BRS was a juicy episode where the poor students were the sufferers. He said two papers of the 10th class had leaked but the government was just not concerned with the students suffering. And to cover the inefficiency the government has created a new drama in the form of Bandi Sanjay’s arrest.

He alleged that the BRS government had lost the will to govern the state and was more interested in politics. When Congress and its student and youth wings were fighting for the students’ rights the government wanted to suppress them by foisting false cases.

TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Reddy urged people not to believe the drama of Bandi Sanjay’s arrest as they were being taken for a ride by both the BJP and the BRS.