Stop Asaduddin Owaisi from getting elected again, says Kishan Reddy

February 27, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has called upon the party cadre to see that Majlis Party leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is not re-elected in the forthcoming Parliament polls.

Addressing the ongoing Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Goshamahal and other parts of the twin cities, the BJP leader accused AIMIM of working against democracy and development, and “hence its president should be prevented from returning to Parliament next time”.

The BJP is aiming to win 375 seats across the nation and all the 17 seats at stake in Telangana, including the Hyderabad Parliament constituency, a bastion of the Majlis Party for years. Mr. Owaisi and his party had obstructed the construction of the Metro rail project into the Old City and always align with the party in power in the State so that the police can be under its control, he charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the ongoing bus tours by various leaders across the State is to appeal for another mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and able administration in the last 10 years.

‘Cong. known for scams’

At a separate public meeting in Nagakurnool, Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC president K. Laxman has charged the Congress with returning to power in Telangana by “peddling lies”. The party has a dubious record of scams and people are sure to teach a lesson once again, he said.

Meanwhile, Former Minister Eatala Rajender, at a meeting in Medak on Tuesday, found fault with the Congress Government for the “round about manner of reimbursing gas cylinder cost” and questioned the delay in shutting down liquor belt shops. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will meet the same fate as that of his predecessor K. Chandrasekhar Rao if he fails to live up to his word on the six guarantees made before the Assembly elections,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.