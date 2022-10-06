Stop allotment of PG medical seats under convenor quota, HC tells KNUHS

Telangana High Court on Thursday has directed the officials of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences not to complete the process of allotting post-graduate medical seats under convenor quota till Monday.

A bench of Justices K. Lakshman and Chillakur Sumalatha passed this interim direction, after hearing a lunch motion moved by some doctors holding MBBS degree, and working in tribal and rural areas. The bench instructed the KNUHS authorities to keep in abeyance finalisation of admissions into PG seats based on NEET PG-2022.

The bench also directed the authorities of the university and the government to file counter affidavits on the points raised by the petitioners. The government had reserved a specific quota for in-service doctors in PG medical admissions. Three of the petitioners had worked in tribal and rural under Vaidya Vidhan Parishad and the fourth in Insurance Medical Services.

They secured certificates from their respective heads of department about their service and applied for admission into PG seats based on their marks secured in NEET PG 2022. However, the website of admissions had shown them as ‘Not Eligible as Service Candidate’ despite the certificate of service issued by the HOD.