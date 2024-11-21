 />
Stone laid for Vemulawada temple works

Updated - November 21, 2024 12:12 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stones for various development works worth ₹126.56 crore in Vemulawada, the abode of Lord Raja Rajeshwara Swamy (SRR), of Rajanna Sircilla district.

These include expansion of the SRR temple complex and creation of modern amenities for pilgrims at an estimated cost of ₹76 crore, widening of road from SRR temple to Mulavagu bridge at an estimated cost of ₹47.85 crore and construction of a major pipe drain in the temple town at an expenditure of ₹3.8 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for construction of 4696 houses for the oustees of the Mid-Manair Reservoir with an outlay of ₹236 crore, Yarn Depot at a cost of ₹50 crore, Government Medical College and Hostel Block at an expenditure of ₹166 crore, among other works, in the virtual mode.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Raja Narasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Tummala Nageswar Rao, among others were present. The Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas presided over the meeting.

Published - November 21, 2024 12:11 am IST

