Stone laid for minor lift on MGKLIS

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has stated that some 40 minor lifts would be taken up to cover the gap in ayacut and to irrigate every acre of cultivable land in Wanaparthy district by drawing water from the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS).
He laid the foundation stone for a small lift scheme to fill Khan Cheruvu at Peddagudem in the district on Monday. The lift would draw water from the eighth distributary of MGKLIS to irrigate about 1,500 acres land belonging to 400 farmers. The Minister noted that the lift was being arranged/constructed with ₹79 lakh arranged by Pioneer Seed company under its corporate social responsibility.
A 120 HP motor would be installed to lift water from the MGKLIS distributary to impound Khan Cheruvu at Peddagudem. Mr. Niranjan Reddy alleged that hurdles being created by the Opposition Congress leaders of the constituency had delayed the provision of filling the minor irrigation tank at Peddagudem. He had requested the seed company to get the work done to fill the tank since the hurdles created by the Congress leaders was delaying formalities.
He suggested the people of Peddagudem to elect a village committee to manage the lift so that water was provided to their lands without any hassles.
Stating that schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free 24×7 power supply and irrigation facilities had improved the confidence among the farming community, the Agriculture Minister said he had laid the foundation stone to complete the work to keep his election promise. District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha and others attended the event.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath