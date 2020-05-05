Telangana

Stone from blast kills youth

Youth dies while being shifted for treatment

A youth from Bheemsari village in Adilabad rural mandal, 24-year-old Nakka Sai Kiran died of an injury he received in the head as a flying stone hit him on Tuesday. A contractor had resorted to blasting rock at a construction site close to the village which resulted in debris flying all over. The injured youth was first taken to RIMS Hospital in Adilabad and later was referred to Hyderabad but died while being shifted.

