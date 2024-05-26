Stolen smartphones from Hyderabad reach Sudan via Mumbai seaport; police nab 31, seize 713 mobiles

A massive network of offenders involved in snatching and stealing smartphones from different parts of Hyderabad, ranging from Shamshabad to Panjagutta to Vanasthalipuram, were nabbed by the city police. The gang of 31, including the Sudanese mastermind, were found in possession of 713 smartphones, said the officials.

The phones are handed over to technicians in Abids who tamper with the IMEI number and the components to export it to Sudan via Mumbai seaports, explained the DCP of Commissioner’s Task Force Hyderabad, P. Rashmi Perumal.

The bust was done by the South, East and South-East Zone of the Task Force teams along with the local police across the city.

Continuing their crackdown against the Sudanese network, police now arrested the gang, including 15 offenders, identified as Mohd Amjad, 35, Syed Ghayaz Hashmi, 35, Shaik Ansar, 27, Mohammed Muzaffer, 35, and others. The 10 receivers of the stolen lot were identified as Shaik Shahbaz Khan, 26, Mohd Asif Ahmed, 28, Mohd Ghouse, 28, and others. Meanwhile, the technicians at Jagdish Market, Abids tampering with the softwares were identified as Syed Raheem, 28, Mohd Arbaz Khan, 25, Nizamuddin, 29, and Khan Sadik Ahamed, 33.

“The mastermind, Mohamed Musa Hassan Gamaralanbia, 26, was running the gang who are involved in 27 cases across the three commissionerates. The offenders either steal or extort phones in crowded areas like buses, bus stations, wine shops and other public areas. It was also revealed that the receivers of the stolen lot offered advance payments to the snatchers to encourage them to bring bulk quantities of phones. Subsequently, these mobile phones were being sold to Musa Hassan Gamaralanbia, resident of Nanalnagar illegally exporting these to Sudan via sea route,” explained the DCP.

