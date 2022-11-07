Stock of hookah pots, flavours seized 

The Abid Road police along with Task Force officials raided a godown on Saturday and seized several stocks of hookah pots, flavours, heaters and related material, all estimated to be worth about ₹70 lakh.

Disclosing details on Monday, the police said the stock was being procured by Asif Raza and Mohsin from parts of Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai and stored at a godown near Farmanwadi. They did not possess valid permits and licence to procure or store the material.

The seized material included about 300 kgs each of unregistered hookah flavours and coal boxes.

Police said the accused persons also did not ensure fire safety norms and material such as magic charcoal were highly flammable and could result in fire accidents.

Both the accused were booked under provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.