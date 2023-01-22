Stitches done by hospital guards: Harish Rao orders inquiry

January 22, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao, on Sunday, ordered an inquiry into the incident of security guards allegedly suturing the injury of a youth at Patancheru area hospital. A video of the act went viral on social media.

The incident came to light on Saturday when BJP Yuva Morcha leader G. Srikanth Goud shared the video with the media.

In the video, the boy is seen profusely bleeding and the guards stitching his wounds.

According to Mr. Goud, the hospital guards were forced to do the stitches as there were not enough doctors at the hospital.

Sources said that Health officials would visit the hospital on Monday to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the department.

Meanwhile, co-ordinator of district hospitals Dr. Sangareddy said that the incident took place on January 14 when the injured youth was brought to the hospital by his drunk friends. “A lady doctor and an ANM were present in the hospital when the injured was brought but they were scared to attend to him as his friends were under the influence of alcohol. Action will be taken against all those responsible, if found guilty,” he added.