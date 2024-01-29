Stir of statehood to Telangana inspired many: Kavitha

January 29, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former MP K. Kavitha has stated that the movement for statehood to Telangana led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao has inspired many struggles for rights and she expressed hope that the movement taken up for other backward classes’ rights would achieve result as the Telangana movement did.

Speaking at the launch of Peedith Adhikar Yatra for the rights of OBCs taken up at Datia in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, she demanded reservation for all communities in proportion to their population for achieving social justice. She demanded that the Centre take up a census to enumerate the BC population and make legislation for women’s reservation in the law-making bodies including quota for OBC women.

She stated that the women reservation bill passed by Parliament during the last session was like a post-dated cheque as it had no timeline for implementation of the quota. There was also the need to create a separate ministry for OBCs in the Centre, she said.

Ms. Kavitha said the Peedith Adhikar Yatra was taken up by the founder of OBC Rights Front Damodar Singh Yadav. She explained how the movement for statehood to Telangana had witnessed ups and downs and how KCR had moved forward to achieve the goal with a resolute mind. As the Chief Minister of the new State for the first 10 years, he had initiated several welfare and development measures for all sections of the society.

It was unfortunate that a struggle had to be taken up for the OBC rights even 75 years after the independence. The successive governments neglected the BCs as they were not united as a social group and welcomed the struggle launched by D.S. Yadav for the rightful share of BC communities in political, education and employment sectors.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Yadav said the struggle launched on Sunday was only a beginning and it would grow into a movement with the involvement of youth and women.