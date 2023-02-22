Stinking nala turned into lively lung space in Khammam

February 22, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The 10.60 km-long Gollapadu defunct irrigation channel, once a breeding ground for mosquitoes with huge mounds of silt and stagnant sewage, has been transformed into a larger lung space encompassing as many as ten parks and an array of recreation facilities in the heart of Khammam city.

The transformational change in terms of sanitation, eviction of encroachment, land reclamation and beautification has been brought about with the implementation of an ambitious project taken up by the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) under the CM Assurances Programme with an estimated cost of ₹100 crore.

As part of this initiative, an underground sewerage pipeline of 10.60 km length and 6.5 km storm water drains had been laid to protect some of the core areas of the city from submergence, official sources said. A 20 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has also been constructed as part of the project.

The KMC shifted 812 houses from the areas abutting the Gollapadu channel and rehabilitated the families residing in these houses at Velugumatla.

Around 32 acres of urban land in prime location was reclaimed by clearing the encroachments all along the old irrigation channel and developing an underground drainage system, sources added.

Khammam District Collector V.P. Gautham, along with Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, visited the parks developed under the project here on Tuesday. They interacted with the morning walkers and other visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Gautham said the project was implemented by the KMC under the close supervision of Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar creating a larger area of lung space in the heart of the city as envisioned by Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. The value of the reclaimed land is almost double the cost of the project.

The vast urban lung space will provide healthy environment and recreation facilities in the densely populated core areas of the city, he said, adding that a large skating rink, a mega chess board with tables, open gyms, walking tracks, fountains, and a host of sports facilities were provided in the parks developed on more than 3-km radius on the reclaimed land.