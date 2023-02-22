HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stinking nala turned into lively lung space in Khammam

Govt. spends ₹100 crore to transform defunct Gollapadu irrigation channel

February 22, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KHAMMAM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Khammam Collector V.P. Gautham going around a giant chess board set up at a park developed as part of Gollapadu channel modernisation project in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam Collector V.P. Gautham going around a giant chess board set up at a park developed as part of Gollapadu channel modernisation project in Khammam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.Sridhar

The 10.60 km-long Gollapadu defunct irrigation channel, once a breeding ground for mosquitoes with huge mounds of silt and stagnant sewage, has been transformed into a larger lung space encompassing as many as ten parks and an array of recreation facilities in the heart of Khammam city.

The transformational change in terms of sanitation, eviction of encroachment, land reclamation and beautification has been brought about with the implementation of an ambitious project taken up by the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) under the CM Assurances Programme with an estimated cost of ₹100 crore.

As part of this initiative, an underground sewerage pipeline of 10.60 km length and 6.5 km storm water drains had been laid to protect some of the core areas of the city from submergence, official sources said. A 20 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has also been constructed as part of the project.

The KMC shifted 812 houses from the areas abutting the Gollapadu channel and rehabilitated the families residing in these houses at Velugumatla.

Around 32 acres of urban land in prime location was reclaimed by clearing the encroachments all along the old irrigation channel and developing an underground drainage system, sources added.

Khammam District Collector V.P. Gautham, along with Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, visited the parks developed under the project here on Tuesday. They interacted with the morning walkers and other visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Gautham said the project was implemented by the KMC under the close supervision of Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar creating a larger area of lung space in the heart of the city as envisioned by Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. The value of the reclaimed land is almost double the cost of the project.

The vast urban lung space will provide healthy environment and recreation facilities in the densely populated core areas of the city, he said, adding that a large skating rink, a mega chess board with tables, open gyms, walking tracks, fountains, and a host of sports facilities were provided in the parks developed on more than 3-km radius on the reclaimed land.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.