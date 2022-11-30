Stick to conservation norms for heritage tag, says INTACH

November 30, 2022 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The only way to get the UNESCO World Heritage City tag for Hyderabad is to have a streamlined process of checks and balances for conservation and restoration works of the city’s heritage. This was stated by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at a presser to demand improved conservation norms.

“We are delighted that the region’s conservation methods have been acknowledged in the Asia-Pacific region. But we want adherence to conservation norms by the State. There should be a transparent method to hire conservation firms and peer reviews of completed projects,” said INTACH-Hyderabad convenor Anuradha Reddy.

The State government and its officials have shown renewed interest in heritage with a buzz about working towards the coveted UNESCO tag. “There are conservation guidelines and standards for materials to be used. If there is a scientific approach, then the restored buildings will last for a long time. Otherwise, we will get temporary gloss followed by big problems,” said S.P. Anchuri, an engineer and architect associated with INTACH.