HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sterilisation of stray dogs undertaken in Nizamabad

March 06, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

The Hindu Bureau
So far, 20 dogs, which have been taken to the sterilisation centre in Nizamabad, would be dropped back at their respective neighbourhood after the procedure.

So far, 20 dogs, which have been taken to the sterilisation centre in Nizamabad, would be dropped back at their respective neighbourhood after the procedure. | Photo Credit: Representational Photo

In a move to address the stray dog menace in Nizamabad, Mayor Neetu Kiran Shekar has established a sterilisation centre to control the population of dogs. As part of this, the municipal staff have been bringing the stray dogs to the centre, performing sterilisation on them and later leaving them from where they were picked up.

This initiative was in response from the public over the growing population of dogs and problems caused by the canines on the streets.

A special team has been formed to resolve the complaints of citizens. So far, 20 dogs have been brought to this centre. After sterilising, they would be kept there for four days, before being left at their respective neighbourhoods. A veterinary doctor and staff are operating under their supervision.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.