Steps to protect endowments lands: Minister

The State government has decided to focus on the status of the endowment lands leased out to different entities.

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy conducted a detailed review on the Endowments related issues with senior officials here on Friday. He said on the occasion that the government was firm on taking stringent action against those guilty of encroaching Endowments lands and the officials concerned should take steps to conduct survey of these lands and put up sign boards indicating that they are Endowments properties.

He asked officials to give special attention to resolving the legal issues facing the Endowments lands as also to ensure that action was initiated against those giving temple lands on sub-leases at much higher rates than the lease amounts that they were paying to the Department.