Steps on to upgrade 119 BC welfare residential schools to junior colleges

The State government is actively working on upgrading over 100 residential schools operated by the Backward Classes Welfare Department to junior colleges from the next academic year.

The government, according to sources, has decided to upgrade all the 119 BC welfare residential schools started in the year 2017-18 to junior colleges. There over 1.13 lakh students enrolled in the residential educational institutions at present and the new junior colleges are set to host a total of 9,520 students in them.

Upgradation of these schools into junior colleges was envisaged as the first batch of students enrolled into these residential institutions will complete their matriculation this academic year and will be joining the junior colleges. A majority of these junior colleges will offer regular Intermediate courses, but steps are being taken to ensure introduction of vocational courses in around 20 of these colleges.

“Vocational courses will range from fashion design, computer graphics to specialisations in agriculture and horticulture sectors,” a senior official told The Hindu. The decision to upgrade the residential schools into junior colleges formed part of the government’s efforts to offer quality KG to post-graduation education to students.

Officials said upgradation of another 119 schools that started functioning from the academic year 2019-20 would be taken up in two years, the time by which the first batch of students complete their Class X. Asked whether the government plans to open degree colleges for different sections, officials said it is for the government to take a decision in this direction.

“Hopefully, there will be a policy decision in this direction in the due course as this forms a crucial link in providing KG to PG education,” the official said.