Steps on to promote Adivasi culture

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, V P Gautham has underlined the need for collective, conscious and concerted efforts to preserve the Adivasi Koya language to preserve the rich cultural heritage of indigenous people and the traditional wisdom that dates back several generations.

Speaking at a meeting held in connection with the “Vishwa Koya (Gondi) Basha Dinotsavam'' in Bhadrachalam on Sunday, he said the Tribal Welfare Department and the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute initiated a slew of initiatives to promote Koya language and cognitive language skills among Adivasi children at the primary school level in Bhadrachalam Agency.

He commended the joint initiative of the Adivasi Sankshema Parishad, Adivasi Nayakpod Seva Sangham and Adivasi Kondareddi Sangham for organising a workshop on the rich ''Rela song tradition'' in an effort to promote and conserve the glorious Adivasi cultural heritage.

The four-day workshop concluded coinciding with the event.

Adivasi artistes from Agency areas performed on the occasion.

Adivasi organisations' leaders including Madivi Nehru and others spoke.