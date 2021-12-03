Steps initiated to vaccinate all before month-end: CS

Asks Health officials to nominate special officers to oversee process

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said that steps have been initiated to complete vaccination against COVID-19 in all districts under erstwhile Mahbubnagar district by administering 15 lakh doses before the month-end.

The Chief Secretary, who visited Mahbubnagar district to review the progress of vaccination special drive with senior officials, directed them to prepare micro-level plans to reach the target. Officials concerned should identify places where the process was not up to expectation and ensure completion of vaccination by staying there, if need be. They should seek cooperation of the elected representatives wherever necessary and take steps to give publicity to the progress achieved on a daily basis, he said.

The government had decided to conduct special reviews at district level after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions to expedite coverage of 100% people before the month end.

He wanted Health officials to nominate special officers at mandal level to supervise the process. List of villages under each sub centre should be prepared and steps should be taken to identify the number of people who were administered the second dose of the vaccine. This would enable officials to prepare plans sub-centre wise and this would in turn, help in finalising the dates for administering vaccine to those left over.

Efforts should be made to constitute special teams for mobilising those who had not taken the vaccine so far while the vaccination teams should cover all villages taking assistance of panchayat secretaries, VROs, anganwadi workers and ASHAs. Special focus should be on primary health centres, sub-centres and villages where the rate of vaccine administration was low so that the teams could visit those places early in the day to cover those who were yet to take their first/second dose.

Vaccination centres should be operated from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and steps should be taken to cover those attaining the age of 18 years in the coming days. There was no shortage of vaccine in the State, he said.