Steps initiated for conduct of digital survey of lands

HYDERABAD

01 June 2021 22:51 IST

The State government has initiated steps for conducting a comprehensive digital land survey mapping the entire State.

The first concrete move in this direction started on Tuesday with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar holding a meeting with representatives of 17 companies with experience in taking up digital land survey. The Chief Secretary took the views of the companies on the proposed digital land survey and sought to know the problems encountered by them while taking up similar exercise in other States.

The meeting discussed the methodology, technology to be adopted, time and cost factor, availability of survey equipment and technical persons and requirement of software, hardware and internet bandwidth. The State government had allotted ₹400 crore for taking up digital land survey in the current year’s budget.

The development follows the announcement made by the Chief Minister about his intentions to take up digital survey of lands for making land records non-tamperable so that they would remain forever. The survey, according to officials, is aimed at covering every inch of land across the State with geo-coordinates as giving longitudinal and latitudinal coordinates was easy if latest technology was leveraged.

The effort is to ensure that the survey establishes the extent of land in the State, both government holdings as well as those held by individuals and institutions. This would go a long way in resolving long-pending disputes between land owners besides enabling an exact assessment of the extent of government lands and addressing the differences between the departments like Revenue and Forests over the extent of land in their possession.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold a high-level meeting with the representatives of companies with expertise in taking up digital land survey soon, after which the process for identification of the companies for taking up digital survey will get under way.