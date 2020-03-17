Stepping up awareness with folk art

Joining hands to raise awareness on COVID-19 and prevent its spread, a group of town-based folk artistes launched a cultural campaign to educate masses on basic protective measures against the deadly virus.

Though entrusted with the task of spreading awareness on HIV/AIDS prevention under the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO)’s outreach initiatives, the cultural troupe led by noted folk artiste Poluri Ramu volunteered to conduct an awareness campaign through the popular folk art form ‘Palle Suddulu’ to help the administration tackle the COVID-19 threat.

The small troupe, comprising five artistes including Mr Ramu, staged a slew of cultural programmes at the ZP Centre, the District Headquarters Hospital premises and various other localities in the town on Monday.

The artistes highlighted preventive measures such as frequently washing hands with soap, wearing protective masks, avoiding mass gatherings and desisting from shaking hands to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Apart from our regular HIV/AIDS awareness campaign, we have conducted a separate programme to sensitise masses on preventive measures and also to dispel misconceptions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19,” said Ramu, leader of the troupe.

Palle Suddulu is a popular folk art form that still holds sway over masses, he said, adding that their campaign was mainly aimed at educating labourers, farm workers and other toiling masses about hand hygiene and other protective measures against coronavirus.

Since there is no cure for COVID-19, awareness about preventive measures holds the key to check the spread of the highly contagious disease, he noted.