Step up security for Revanth Reddy: HC

March 06, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned the batch of PIL petitions and writ petitions pertaining to the killing of four accused in Disha case to March 29 for next hearing. Senior counsel D. Prakash Reddy, who was appointed as amicus curiae in this batch of pleas to assist the court, on Monday said cases had to be registered against the police personnel who had been named by the Sirpurkar Commission that inquired into the alleged exchange of fire that resulted in the death of the four accused.

Meanwhile, the police officers association got impleaded in the matter through senior counsel Nirajan Reddy by filing a petition.

In a separate matter, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to step up security for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy during the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ foot march he was conducting in different parts of the State. The judge passed the interim direction in this regard while hearing writ petition filed by Mr. Revanth Reddy.

A non-governmental organisation of Secunderabad Cantonment Vikas Manch filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking a direction to the Centre not to hold elections to Secunderabad Cantonment Board in the backdrop of the proposal for excision of certain areas from Cantonment jurisdiction. The plea is yet to be heard.