Steer clear of outdoor gatherings, urges Eatala

10 April 2021 23:01 IST

Political parties start campaigning for Nagarjunasagar bypoll

Urging people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has appealed against attending functions and outdoor gatherings. The appeal comes at a crucial time when the State is witnessing an unprecedented rise in infections and political parties have started campaigning for the by-election to Nagarjunasagar assembly constituency slated for April 17.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would address a public meeting at Halia on April 14. Major political parties have launched road shows and other forms of campaigning. There is concern among people that such mass gatherings could lead to further surge.

Addressing a press conference at the State Health campus, Koti, on Saturday, Mr Rajender has advised people to wear masks and maintain social distance.

Prior to the press conference, he held a series of meetings with the managements of corporate hospitals, private hospitals, and nursing homes. The government order issued last year putting a cap on charges for COVID treatment also featured in the discussion.

Treatment costs

Senior officials argued that they would not be able to regulate the treatment charges, which might go up with the kind of costly services provided at corporate hospitals. The Health Minister said that the charges could be cut down as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are not being used by healthcare workers (HCWs) while attending COVID patients. Besides, last year, 30% to 40% additional salaries were paid to HCWs during the pandemic.