Steel bank inaugurated

To arrest use of plastic in the district headquarters and reduce garbage, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao inaugurated a steel bank in ward number 1 on Tuesday.

“We have to bring a change for the future of our next generation. We are starting a steel bank in this ward. One can use steel vessels and other materials from here. Do not use plastic or else penalty will be imposed,” he said.

“Priests should not break coconuts if brought in plastic bags and non-veg would not be supplied if steel cans were not carried by people, “ he added.

Municipal chairperson K. Rajanarsu, Additional Collector Mujamil Khan, Municipal Commissioner K. Srinivas Reddy also took part.