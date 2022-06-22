Steady rise in Telangana COVID cases; 434 new infections logged

The State recorded 434 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 403 the previous day.

The last time the daily case total had breached the 400-mark was on February 19 this year.

On Wednesday, a total of 27,754 tests were conducted, marginally higher than the day before. More than half of the cases in the surge were from Hyderabad, which recorded 292 cases. Rangareddy district logged 71 cases while Medchal-Malkajgiri contributed 28 cases to the daily count.

There were no new deaths due to the infection.

There were 37 patients under treatment in various hospitals in the State with 10 requiring ICU support and 10 occupying oxygen beds. The total active cases has climbed up to 2,680.