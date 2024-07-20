GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Steady rise in Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam, flood control room becomes operational

The water level in the Godavari hovered above 35 feet at the temple town late on Saturday evening

Published - July 20, 2024 07:47 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

As heavy rains continued to lash the upper catchment areas of the Godavari, the water level in the river slowly inched closer to the first flood warning level of 43 feet at the temple town of Bhadrachalam in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday evening.

The water level in the Godavari hovered above 35 feet at the temple town late on Saturday evening. The discharge was about 5.99 lakh cusecs.

A flood control room has been set up at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Kothagudem to monitor the rain situation and deal with any kind of exigency in view of forecast of heavy rains over the next few days. The control room can be reached at 08744 241950.

The district administration also announced a WhatsApp number 9392919743 for emergency services in the event of floods.

As many as 25 gates of the Taliperu reservoir in Charla mandal were lifted, releasing 90,000 cusecs of flood water into the Godavari on Saturday.

The inflow into the reservoir increased to 1.45 lakh cusecs on Saturday evening.

Taliperu, a tributary of the Godavari, is in spate as heavy rains continued to pound its catchment areas spread along the Telangana’s border with Chhattisgarh.

