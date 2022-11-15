‘Staying in Pragathi Bhavan due to threat perception’

November 15, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

One of the four TRS MLAs with whom the middlemen of the poaching case were holding talks till it was exposed, Guvvala Balaraju, said they were staying put in Pragathi Bhavan on the advise of the intelligence information about threat to their lives since they were getting threatening calls from unidentified numbers.

When contacted by mediapersons while leaving Telangana Bhavan, after the Legislature Party meeting, on Tuesday, he said they were staying there due to threats but were in touch with their constituents virtually. He said they were in Pragathi Bhavan to be available to the investigating authorities and also to the Chief Minister on short notice.

He along with Rega Kantha Rao, Beeram Harshavaradhan Reddy and Pilot Rohith Reddy came to Telangana Bhavan in one of the vehicles in the Chief Minister’s convoy. After the meeting, the four MLAs left in one vehicle.