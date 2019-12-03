Stay on Karimnagar Police Commissioner’s conviction

The Telangana High Court had stayed a single judge order awarding six-month jail term to Karimnagar Police Commissioner V.B. Kamalasan Reddy and two of his subordinates in a contempt of court case.

Earlier, a single judge held the Commissioner, Karimnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Thirupathi and Karimnagar police station Inspector Shashidhar Reddy guilty of contempt of court. The contempt petition was filed by Pushpanjali Country Resorts management who alleged that despite the HC orders, the police had raided their resort.

The single judge awarded jail term and imposed ₹10,000 exemplary costs on the three police officials along with fine amounts of ₹2,000 each. Challenging this order, the officials moved the division bench. The bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan wondered why a police officer would discharge his duty with personal animosity and passed orders staying the single judge order.