Stay in houses on Musi riverbed to prove claims against rejuvenation project, CM dares BRS, BJP leaders   

Accusing the Opposition parties, the BRS and the BJP in particular, of seeking political gains from the Musi riverfront development project, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has dared the leaders of these parties to stay in houses constructed on the Musi riverbed for three months and prove their claims that it is a liveable area.

“This is an open offer and the government will pay the rent besides providing basic amenities. The government is firm that conditions around Musi riverbed do not offer liveable conditions. I am ready to drop the project is they can prove otherwise by staying there for three months,” he said. The Chief Minister launched a trenchant attack on BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajender for resorting to false propaganda against the project conceived for providing better living standards to people who were suffering due to pollution and other ills plaguing the riverfront. He was critical of the opposition parties for not offering their suggestions for further improving the rehabilitation packages given to residents on the riverbed and instead resorting to criticising the government for a well intentioned project.

He exhorted the opposition parties to send official note about their doubts over the project’s implementation and their stand on the measures that should be taken for effective rehabilitation of the affected families. The government was prepared to clear their doubts and explain them about the measures like two-bedroom houses, ₹25,000 per family for re-location costs and admissions in residential schools for their children.

He invited the opposition leaders to come up with suggestions for effective rehabilitation of the project-affected families, asking them to prepare a time-bound action plan by Saturday. “Let them come up with action plan and set the timelines. I am ready to convene a special session of the Legislature to clear their doubts through a healthy debate. The session can discuss threadbare about the project details,” he said.

He said he would explore the options for allowing the Parliament members too to speak during the special session so that they could make their suggestions. The Chief Minister launched a trenchant attack on the opposition parties for claiming that the proposed project was aimed at beautification of Musi river when the government was in fact looking at rejuvenating the river in the interests of the people residing on the riverbed and along the river in highly polluted environs.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was critical of the previous BRS government headed by K. Chandrasekhar Rao for unleashing force on people agitating against Mallannasagar, Etigaddakistapur and Ranganayaksagar projects. He said he was prepared to come to the project sites “as Revanth Reddy without security” and hold meetings with people there. “Our government has not moved even a brick in the proposed Musi rejuvenation project. We will win over the affected families and ensure that the project progresses without any obstacles,” he said.

He criticised the BRS government for ignoring Musi river development during its 10-year rule saying the BRS’ ideology was to prosper at the expense of the poor, allowing them to suffer their own plight. “The leaders who looted the State like dacoits in 10 years are now speaking about the betterment of people,” he said.

He explained that the government was firm on holding consultations with the stakeholders including the affected families as the Congress always believed in the process. Accordingly, a Cabinet sub-committee had been constituted for arriving at political consensus as also to hold discussions with environmental experts on the way forward. “We are firm on holding consultations and let the Opposition give concrete suggestions,” he said.

The government would prepare the estimates of the losses likely to be incurred by the affected families and compensate them accordingly. “We are against making the families shelterless and we will proceed only after winning over them (affected families),” he said.