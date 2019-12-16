Telangana

Stay extended in Vemulawada MLA case

Justice Challa Kodandaram of Telangana High Court on Monday extended for eight more weeks the stay order on the cancellation of the citizenship of Vemulwada MLA Ch. Ramesh issued by the Centre.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had passed orders cancelling the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA’s citizenship observing that he had filed misleading information to acquire Indian citizenship. The legislator moved the HC and secured an order staying the Central government’s order.

The judge directed the Centre to ascertain the claim of the legislator, who had German citizenship, that he had written to the German government stating that he was giving up German citizenship. The matter was posted for hearing after Sankranthi vacations.

