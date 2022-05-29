Stay away from anti-social elements, tribal youth told

To wean away youth from being attracted to outlawed Maoist ideology and join their ranks, Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge Akhil Mahajan appealed to Maoist-infested village to take the advantage of massive police recruitment and join the khaki force.

He called upon residents of Tirumalapur, a tribal hamlet of Rottepalli, not to harbour anti-social elements and turn them away from gaining a foothold again.

The officer recently launched ‘Police Meekosam’, a programme to educate the villagers about the welfare schemes and employment opportunities provided by the State government.

The youths are the future and they can rewrite the golden history with the opportunities now provided by the State government, the IPS officer of the 2017 batch said.

Recalling the history, he said gone are the days when youths of the Maoist infested villages refrained from applying for police jobs. “But, now the situation has totally taken a turn, and jobs in the police department are the target of the youngsters of the agency areas. So, seize the opportunity to serve society,” Mr. Mahajan said.

He made a fervent appeal to the youth to understand their problems and asked them to approach the police any time.

He also inquired about the movements of outlawed party cadre and asked them to alert the police in case of any suspicious movements in the area. “Stay away from anti-social elements and do not support them in any case for the betterment of your future,” the officer said.

Mr. Mahajan appealed to the villagers to provide education to their children in the State-run residential schools and colleges and later distributed 20 kg rice bags to each member of 40 families, apart from woollen blankets and volleyball kits to the youths.