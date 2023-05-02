Statewide workshop on forensic evidence held in Hyderabad 

May 02, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A State-level workshop on gathering technical evidence for investigating and supervising police officers was organsied here on Tuesday.

Addressing officers ranging from sub inspectors to assistant commissioners through videoconference, Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar said investigating officers must ask the right questions with each kind of samples they share and request tests from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Experts from the State FSL spoke to the officers on data retrieval from digital devices; forensic audio video; voice analysis; dealing with POCSO cases and best practices in evidence collection among others.

Mr. Kumar said forensic science should be used effectively to conduct criminal investigations quickly. Forensic science plays a vital role in cybercrimes, the latest challenge for criminal investigations.

Mr. Kumar also told the officers to value citizens, speak to visitors to police stations in a polite manner and urged them to be extremely cautious about custodial violence and deaths. He added that human rights and dignity are more important and reminded the officials of the Supreme Court guidelines in D.K. Basu versus the State of West Bengal (1997) regarding procedures for arrest, detention and interrogation.

Director, State FSL, Shikha Goel said the laboratory was the first in the country that generates reports within weeks in the investigation of POSCO cases. The facility also has the most advanced equipment for detection of narcotics and drugs and to identify fake videos. She said officials should use forensic science to speed up crime investigations.

Addl. Director (FSL) Anitha Evangelin, Asst Director Haseena Parveen and others officials were present.