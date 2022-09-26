State’s tightrope walk in terms of finances continues 

TS opted for special drawing facility on all days in July and WMA for 30 days

M. Rajeev HYDERABAD
September 26, 2022 18:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State is apparently on a tightrope walk in implementing the spree of welfare programmes launched for different sections as the financial situation continues to be below expectations.

The State, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s bulletin for July, depended on special drawing facility (SDF) for all the 31 days in July drawing ₹717.36 crore. From a stage when it had not utilised ways and means advances (WMA) for months, the government had to resort to ways and means advances to the tune of ₹1,369.22 crore utilising the facility for 30 days during the same month.

The State also opted for overdraft for an amount of ₹988.22 crore for 18 days in July reflecting the tight fiscal situation. The RBI said, in its bulletin, that Telangana, along with Gujarat and West Bengal, reported inflation in excess of 8% as compared to States like Goa and Manipur which reported below 4%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the State had reported revenue receipts of ₹39,242 crore at the end of July, up ₹10,030 crore from ₹29,212 crore receipts at the end of the June quarter, a major chunk of the receipts were because of the market borrowings. The State raised market borrowings of ₹4,904 crore during July following the relaxation given by the Union Finance Ministry.

The State however paid the first instalment of the premium of Rythu Bima, the farmers insurance scheme, amounting to ₹725 crore for the current year in time notwithstanding the financial constraints it has been facing. The second instalment of an equal amount should be paid in February, giving at least some time for the State to mobilise resources required for the purpose.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Rates of the insurance premium remain the same after we negotiated with the insurer — the Life Insurance Corporation of India. But there has been a rise in the enrolment of farmers into the scheme,” a senior Finance official told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app