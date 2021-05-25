State’s Oxygen capacity to go up

Hyderabad

25 May 2021 22:55 IST

Oxygen production capacity of the State will go up by 40 metric tonnes in a couple of days thanks to the revival of a defunct plant at Pashamylaram industrial estate in Sangareddy district.

Following the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for taking steps to make the State self-sufficient in medical oxygen production, the government took steps to identify defunct oxygen units and revive them. As part of the augmentation process, the abandoned unit had been handed over to Greenco which made it functional in a record one month with coordination and technical support given by the TSIIC.

The revived unit would add 40 MT to the State’s existing capacity and would start supplies to hospitals in a couple of days. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar inspected the revival works of the plant on Tuesday. He appreciated Greenco for its efforts to revive the plant in short time by importing machinery from abroad.

Advertising

Advertising