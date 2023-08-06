HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State’s net excess expenditure in 2021-22 pegged at ₹75,053 crore

Excess expenditure mainly on account of repayment of ways and means advances: CAG

August 06, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has incurred a net excess expenditure of ₹75,053 crore in 11 grants/appropriations against the approved budget of ₹2.55 lakh crore during the financial year 2021-22.

The excess expenditure amounted to 29% of the estimates during the fiscal. In the public debt section, it was mainly under Fiscal Administration, Planning, Survey and Statistics. Of these, expenditure under Fiscal Administration alone was ₹76,117 crore. A major chunk of ₹67,274 crore was utilised for repayment of ways and means advances, exceeding the budget estimate of ₹9,273 crore.

In the capital section, excess expenditure occurred mainly under the grants Major and Medium Irrigation, Medical Health and Panchayat Raj. Expenditure under Medical Health was ₹509 crore against the budgetary allocation of ₹382 crore exceeding the estimates by ₹128 crore, according to Finance Accounts for the fiscal 2021-22 prepared by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which was tabled in the Assembly on Sunday.

According to the report, the State availed financial accommodation instruments like special drawing facility, ways and means advances and overdraft during the fiscal. The government availed a special drawing facility of ₹9,636 crore for 289 days and ways and means advances of ₹34,369 crore for 259 days. An overdraft of ₹22,669 crore was availed for 100 days.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.