Telangana’s COVID tally up by 157 cases

Another 157 cases of COVID-19 were added to the State’s infection tally on Saturday as 36,147 samples were examined. Results of 1,391 persons were awaited. The total cases in Telangana now stands at 6,73,469.

The new 157 infections included 56 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, 19 from Karimnagar, 13 from Rangareddy, and 11 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Warangal Urban. Six districts did not record a single case on the day.

One more COVID patient succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,973. Of the total cases, 3,741 were active as of Saturday evening.


