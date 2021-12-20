State’s COVID tally up by 156 cases

HYDERABAD

20 December 2021 21:46 IST

No new deaths reported on Monday

Eight international passengers who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Samples collected from the flyers were sent for genome sequencing. Altogether, the sequencing results of 15 samples were awaited.

Till Monday night, 20 Omicron cases were detected in Telangana, excluding a seven-year-old boy in transit who left for Kolkata, West Bengal.

The State recorded 156 new cases of COVID on Monday, taking the total to 679720. After several days, no fatality related to the infection was reported on the day, keeping the death toll at 4,015.

The new 156 infections included 53 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 22 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 14 from Rangareddy, 12 from Siddipet, and 11 from Khammam.