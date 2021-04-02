State’s COVID burden up by 965 cases

Five more deaths reported, the highest since November 17 last year; active cases cross 6,000-mark

The coronavirus continues its onslaught with as many as 965 positive cases being reported in the State on Thursday, the highest in around 120 days. The fresh infections have pushed up the total number of cases to 3,09,741.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the total number of fatalities has increased by five, which is a first since November 17 last year. This brings the total COVID-related deaths to 1,706.

Meanwhile, 312 more patients have recovered, bringing the recoveries, so far, to 3,01,876. There are 6,159 active cases in the State.

As many as 59,343 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the testing count in the State to 1,02,70,249. Results of 1,927 persons was awaited. Around 48% of those who were tested were primary contacts, and 13.1% were secondary contacts. A total of 78.1% of cases in the State were asymptomatic.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region recorded 254 cases, which is a spike of 53 cases in 24 hours, and an increase of 112 cases since March 23 this year.

Spike in districts too

Cases in the districts increased as well with 110 cases being reported from Medchal-Malkajgiri, followed by 97 in Rangareddy, and 64 in Nizamabad.

The number of COVID cases is likely to rise, and authorities have been underscoring the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to reduce the possibility of infection.

Meanwhile, 59,439 persons were administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,142 took the second jab on Thursday.

A total of 10,84,429 first doses and 2,42,178 second doses have been administered so far.