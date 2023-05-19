State’s annual credit plan target fixed at ₹2.42 lakh crore, up 13.42% from previous fiscal 

May 19, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State’s annual credit plan for the current financial year 2023-24 has been fixed at ₹2.42 lakh crore.

This represents 13.42% increase from the ₹2.14 lakh crore fixed for the previous fiscal and ₹1.12 lakh crore has been earmarked for the agriculture sector, accounting for 60.85% of the priority sector lending. The total allocation for the priority sector had been fixed at ₹1.85 lakh crore. The annual credit plan envisaged 30% allocation, amounting to ₹54,672 crore to the MSME sector while Nabard estimated disbursal of investment assistance to farmers in the form of loans to the tune of ₹39,325.87 crore for the current fiscal.

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao who chaired the 37th review meeting of the State Level Bankers’ Committee here on Friday expressed satisfaction over the quantum of increase in the credit plan, especially the higher allocation for agriculture sector. The Minister acknowledged the pivotal role played by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s welfare and development plans in driving the State’s growth.

The State’s contribution to the country’s GDP rose steadily from 4.1% in 2014-15 to 4.8% in 2022-23. The growth could be attributed to initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, free power supply, Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects as well as the assistance provided to allied sectors like fisheries and livestock distribution programmes. Telangana emerged second largest supplier of foodgrains to Food Corporation of India due to increased crop production and expansion of area under cultivation.

The Minister said the Government aimed at further supporting the development of priority sectors like education, healthcare, housing, agriculture and related industries by enhancing the quantum of loans. He wanted bankers to give due consideration to loan applications related to dairy and fisheries without rejections. He wanted the officials to enhance awareness and collaborate with bankers to increase the number of beneficiaries taking inspiration from the successful loan application pattern in Warangal district.

Loans should be extended to individuals trained in rural self-employment training institutes. Mr. Harish Rao emphasised the need for transparent and efficient fund transfer to beneficiaries through banks for schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima highlighting the substantial amount of money involved in such transactions. There was also need to prevent misappropriation of funds allocated for initiatives supporting the poor, farmers and pension schemes.

The Minister said the State had achieved significant success in increasing bank deposits and said this called for the need to increase the number of bank branches to meet the growing demand of people. In this direction, banks should consider re-establishment of branches in rural areas that were previously relocated to urban centres as there was comprehensive development of rural areas at present. He assured that the Government was committed to providing full support and cooperation in creating necessary infrastructure. He asked the lead bank managers to review and submit reports accordingly.