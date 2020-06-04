States agree to share DPRs of new irrigation projects on Krishna

A meeting of the Krishna river management board here on Thursday ended with another agreement between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that they will submit the detailed project reports (DPRs) of irrigation projects taken up by them on Krishna after obtaining permission of their respective State governments.

The meeting was held amidst charges and counter charges by the two State governments over construction of irrigation projects by both of them on Krishna without the prior approval of an apex council to settle river water disputes between the two States.

The agreement to furnish DPRs for appraisal and technical clearance by KRMB and Central Water Commission and sanction by an apex council headed by Union Minister for Water Resources was reached at such meetings on several occasions in the past but they were not submitted so far. At today's meeting again both the States were directed to submit DPRs and they agreed to it with due permission from their respective governments.

The meeting, under the chairmanship of K. Paramesham, on Thursday was held in the backdrop of Telangana government complaining to KRMB on May 12 that AP accorded administrative sanction for a new pumping scheme to draw additional three tmc ft water from Srisailam reservoir in contravention of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Since any such project can be taken up only with the prior approval of the apex council, the board was requested to prevent AP government from taking further action.

Two days later, AP government complained to KRMB that Telangana went ahead with execution of Palamuru - Rangareddy, Dindi, Bhaktha Ramdas and Thummilla lift irrigation schemes and a water grid project taken up under Mission Bhagiratha without any appraisal by the board and approval of apex council. Telangana was also blamed for enhancing the scope of Kalwakurthi and Nettempadu lift irrigation schemes and Srisailam left bank canal.

It was also decided at today's meeting that the ratio of water sharing between AP and Telangana will be in the ratio of 66:34 like last year till finalisation of decision regarding usage of water in minor irrigation sources and diversion of Godavari water. The power generated from common hydel project at Srisailam will be shared in the ratio of 50:50 in the current water year which commenced four days ago.

The surplus water used by the two States in the last water year when the dams had surplus due to flooding would be compensated in the ratio of 50:50 till finalisation of the issue by a committee. A committee will also make field visit to account for losses in Nagarjunasagar left canal and the Central Water Commission will decide the issue of accounting for 20% withdrawals made towards domestic water supply.

The contention of Telangana government to account carry over part of its share in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects as part of allocation in previous water year was left for further discussion after getting the views of AP government. The issue of sharing water diverted from Godavari to Krishna basin was left to the Central government.

The Principal Irrigation Secretaries of Telangana and AP Rajat Kumar and Adityanath Das and senior irrigation officials of two States took part in the meeting.