‘Statehood to Telangana is not anybody’s gift’

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has ridiculed the comments of AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore on the statehood to Telangana.

In response to Mr. Tagore’s comment on a social media platform that formation of Telangana became possible as Ms. Sonia Gandhi wanted it as millions of Telangana youth did, TRS leader and MLC K. Kavitha said it was K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana Rashtra Samithi led the people’s movement for Telangana and it was not a gift. “It was a fight and truth won”, she said.

Further, she said when former Prime Minister, and Rahul Gandhi were humiliated by BJP, it was Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao who stood up for them when the Congress party itself was trailing to defend them. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao went beyond politics to stand-by dignified politics in the country, she noted.