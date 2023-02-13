State Wildlife Board okays increased compensation

February 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Board for Wildlife has approved proposals to double the compensation in the event of human death due to attack by wild animals.

The board met under the chairmanship of Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy on Monday, and cleared the proposals to increase the ex gratia from the existing ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh.

Also approved was the proposal to alienate 1.354 hectares of forest land from the Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park for construction of a bus terminal.

The approval for increased compensation was given after consultations with the committee constituted to mitigate the human-animal conflict, which studied the compensation given in all other states and recommended parity.

According to the recommendations, in case of normal injuries, the actual treatment expenditure not exceeding ₹1 lakh will be paid, and in case of serious injuries, not exceeding ₹3 lakh.

In case of disability due to the attack, a maximum of ₹1 lakh has been approved, while in case of death of cattle and pet animals, it was ₹50,000. In case of crop loss, the recommended compensation is ₹7,500 per acre, up from the existing ₹6,000, with the upper limit of ₹50,000. The proposals will be sent to the State government for approval, a statement from the department said.

The board has rejected the proposal for widening of the Srisailam Highway in view of the protection of the wildlife in Amrabad Tiger Reserve. Other road, irrigation and cable laying works were approved.

It was also decided to increase the number of teams for rescue of animals in distress.

It was the first meeting of the recently reconstituted board, and was attended by MLAs Koneru Konappa, D. Sudheer Reddy, Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, and PCCF (HOFF) R. M. Dobriyal, the statement said.