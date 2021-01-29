State-wide policy must for reopening hostels: Arvind Kumar

Hyderabad

29 January 2021 22:03 IST

Governor reviews arrangements on reopening colleges

In-charge Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University K. Arvind Kumar argued for a State-wide policy on the reopening of hostels instead of leaving it to the discretion of the universities.

Speaking at an interaction with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Friday, he also wanted clarity on the hostels reopening for research scholars. The meeting was organised to discuss the readiness of the universities to open their portals to the students.

JNTUH in-charge vice-chancellor Jayesh Ranjan said that they have already started coordinating with all the 261 affiliated colleges for the implementation of COVID-19 prevention safety norms and all the constituent colleges are ready for opening on February 1.

Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran said the SOPs prepared by the State and Central governments will be scrupulously implemented while assuring that State government was fully prepared to ensure the safety of the students in the educational institutions.

Earlier, the Governor emphasised on the need for taking care of students’ health, safety, psychological, and nutritional aspects during the resumption of physical classes. She appreciated the vice chancellors for conducting the online classes, examinations and declaring the results. The Governor also advised the universities to go for the health profiling of all the students to offer them best services in case of any exposure to the COVID-19.

Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran, in-charge vice-chancellors Jayesh Ranjan, Arvind Kumar, B. Janardhan Reddy, Rahul Bojja, T. Chiranjeevulu, Collegiate Education Commissioner Navin Mittal, TSCHE Chairman Papi Reddy, and other vice-chancellors and registrars of all the universities were among those who interacted with the Governor during the video conference.