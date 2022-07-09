Heavy rains force rescheduling of meetings in Telangana

Meeting of Chief Minister with ministers, officials on revenue related issues postponed

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has postponed the State-wide meetings to discuss revenue related issues scheduled from July 15 and a meeting to be presided by him prior to that on July 11 in view of heavy rains.

In a release, the Chief Minister’s Office said the fresh dates for both events will be finalised after the weather became normal. The Chief Minister was scheduled to address the ministers, MLAs and collectors of all districts at his camp office on July 11 to create awareness among them about the meetings in the State from July 15.

The release added that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to gear up the machinery of government departments to mitigate the problems of people on account of rain. He asked Mr. Somesh Kumar to hold a video conference with the collectors and heads of relevant departments to alert officials working in areas vulnerable to inundation, the National Disaster Response Force and the rescue teams.

The Chief Minister proposes to monitor the situation directly as there was a red alert across the State and also adjoining Maharashtra. Depending upon the situation, he will also hold a video conference, the release added.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao asked the ministers, MPs, MLAs, representatives of local bodies and other public representatives to go to the aid of public and ensure there was no loss of life or property. People were asked not to take unnecessary risk and not to leave home unless absolutely necessary. He put irrigation officials on high alert in view of Godavari and Pranahita rivers flowing dangerously high and leading to floods.