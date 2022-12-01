State Waqf Board proposes two officers for CEO post

December 01, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB) on Thursday finalised two officers one of whom is likely to serve as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The move comes weeks after a petitioner moved the Telangana High Court seeking directions that there be a full- time CEO.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to senior board officials, a board meeting was called, names wee finalised and a resolution was passed. The names were then sent to the Telangana government as the TSWB’s choice for the CEO.

Interestingly, the names were sent from the office of the Chairman and not the CEO.

For the past several months, the board has had an uneasy relationship with Shahnawaz Qasim, an IPS officer who was given full additional charge as CEO. Sources said that both had been at odds with each other. On October 20, the TSWB passed a resolution to “repatriate” Mr Qasim, who is also Commissioner of Minorities Welfare, alleging that he was unable to give adequate time for the board’s activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US