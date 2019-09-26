State urges Centre to open 10 more railway rake points

The State government has requested the Centre to open 10 new railway rake points in addition to the existing 14 to ensure timely supply of fertilizer to all corners of the State and also to bring down the transportation costs.

In a letter addressed to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy stated that the State Government is in the process of transforming agriculture as a year round enterprise rather than only dependant on rains.

Stating that seed and fertilizer are the main inputs for taking up farming operations, the Minister noted that the government is helping farmers procure the inputs without much difficulty by providing input support under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Further, he explained that use of fertilizer in the State was about 30 lakh tonnes in the kharif and rabi seasons put together, and that it is expected to go up further once the major irrigation projects under execution are completed. As supply of fertilizer is being taken up by railways in the State with the help of 14 rake points – Sanathnagar, Miryalguda, Mancherial, Adilabad, Jadcherla, Gadwal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Jagitial, Khammam, Peddapally, Thimmapur and Warangal – they are not in a position to cater to some areas of the State in time, particularly after reorganisation of districts from 10 to 33.

Stating that there is difficulty in lifting stocks by virtue of existing rake point locations, the Minister pointed out that the movement of fertilizer is slow and delayed to areas such as Bhupalapally, Mulug, Jangaon, Asifabad, Nirmal, Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet. In such a background, there is a need to have more rake points in the State, he said.

The Minister requested the Centre to open the new rake points at Akkannapet (Medak), Basar, Nalgonda, Bibinagar (Yadadri-Bhongir), Mahabubabad, Bhupalapally, Uppal (Karimnagar), Kothagudem, Vikarabad and Madanapuram (Wanaparthy Road) to ensure timely availability of fertilizer with lesser transportation costs. Besides, the rake points at Zaheerabad and Manugur are unutilised due to lack of logistics and they could be revisited to make them functional, the Minister said in the letter to the Union Railway Minister.