State universities in Telangana may get non-academic registrars

In an effort to streamline the functioning of the universities, the State government is thinking out of the box, and this may find some innovative reforms like appointing non-academics to the post of Registrar in universities in Telangana.

These non-academics may include people with good academic track record and deep understanding of the university affairs but working with other departments like police, revenue or others. This idea apparently was mooted by the higher authorities in the government but no decision has been taken yet.

The Registrar’s office is the nodal point for all the university affairs — academic and administrative and all the official decisions are in the name of the Registrar. “There is no need of an academic here but anyone with good understanding of the university affairs can manage the varsity better,” an official, wishing anonymity said.

Reduces pressure

The Vice Chancellor, who is generally a senior and respected academic, can focus on improving the academic aspects while the Registrar can implement the same and handle the issues related to it without any pressure is the line of the thinking by the government.

Even if the government goes ahead with this reform it will not be the first time. Such practices already exist in the Central universities and some institutions in other States. In fact, Osmania University too has an example. A senior professor said that when Professor G. Ram Reddy was vice chancellor of Osmania University, an officer from Revenue Department was appointed as the Registrar.

Land protected

That arrangement worked wonderfully with Mr. Ram Reddy focussing on academic reforms while the Registrar using his Revenue Department experience ensured that the varsity land was saved from encroachment and infrastructure was improved. Registrars generally have to focus on financial issues and also maintain student records.

Problem, an official said on anonymity, with the present registrars is that they succumb to the student pressures easily and thus the university atmosphere gets vitiated. “We can’t blame them. They are academics and their strength is teaching and research,” he said.

In fact, Osmania University also has a tradition of non-academics appointed as vice chancellors. Syed Hashim Ali, N. Narotham Reddy and P. Jaganmohan Reddy were among those. Some non-academics like B.P.R. Vittal, L.B. Deshpande, Manohara Andhraiah and B. Ramchandra Reddy served as Registrars.